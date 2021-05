The Holmes-Washington County Transportation Disadvantaged Coordinating Board will hold a Hybrid public workshop, on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. The Board will meet immediately following the public workshop.

Attend in person:

Washington County Administrative Bldg.; (Board Chambers),1331 South Blvd, Chipley, FL 32428

You can also dial in using your phone:

United States: +1 (646) 749-3122

Access Code: 429-261-909