Holmes Creek Camping and RV Resort held its Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting ceremony on December 1, 2022. Over a hundred local officials, chamber members, friends and guests joined the Gilbert and Clark families to celebrate the completion of the park and to commemorate this special day.

The newly constructed campground is located at 3486 Hwy 79 just south of Vernon and features 34 full hook up camp sites including four buddy sites. Sites have both 30 and 50 amp service available. Pull through and back in sites are both available and all sites are graveled and very spacious. The park is located on beautiful Holmes Creek where guests can enjoy swimming, fishing, canoe and kayaking. The park also has kayak rentals available in addition to three local canoe liveries nearby.

Plans are already underway for phase II of the facility which will include a primitive camping area, a bath house and a recreation room with a swimming pool. Phase III,scheduled for 2025 will include the addition of 40 full service sites. Reservations can be made through Campspot.com or by calling the office at 850-535-0777

Holmes Creek Camping and RV Resort is locally owned amd operated by Chanley Gilbert and Julie Morris and Gary and Staci Clark. Carlie Gilbert is the campground manager.

For more information and details about the park visit our website at www.holmescreekcamping.com