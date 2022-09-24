Holmes County Blue Devils Host Jay Royals

On Friday September the 23rd of 2022 the Holmes Co. Blue Devils faced off against the Jay Royals for their homecoming game. The homecoming ceremonies began at 6:30 and the game kickoff was at 7:00. The first half of the game was fast paced and both teams scored, but the Blue Devils dominated the second half and the finale score was 42-23. The students of Holmes County High School dedicated the night to their classmate Tyler Erikson who passed away suddenly earlier this month. Congratulations to the Holmes Co. Blue Devils on their homecoming victory.

Story- Amber Maxwell

Pictures- Amber Maxwell, Gavin Spain