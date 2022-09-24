On Friday September the 23rd of 2022 the Holmes Co. Blue Devils faced off against the Jay Royals for their homecoming game. The homecoming ceremonies began at 6:30 and the game kickoff was at 7:00. The first half of the game was fast paced and both teams scored, but the Blue Devils dominated the second half and the finale score was 42-23. The students of Holmes County High School dedicated the night to their classmate Tyler Erikson who passed away suddenly earlier this month. Congratulations to the Holmes Co. Blue Devils on their homecoming victory.
Story- Amber Maxwell
Pictures- Amber Maxwell, Gavin Spain
One Reply to “Holmes County Blue Devils Host Jay Royals”
They also honored Corey Reynolds, why would this be left out ?? Was one more important than the other ?? Corey was kind , loving and had a servants heart and was loved by his classmates !! Corey was on the interstate working a service call for a flat tire on a boat trailer when he was hit and killed by a motorist on june 3,2022 !! And he deserved to be honored in your column as well!!