Holland obit

Jimmy Ray Holland, age 77 of Chipley, FL passed from this life on Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at his home surrounded by his family.

Jimmy was born on October 17, 1943 in Dothan, AL to the late Damon and Ila Mae (Atwell) Holland.

Along with his parents he is preceded in death by a grandson, Noah Ray Holland.

Jimmy leaves behind his wife of 55 years, Rebecca (Brannon) Holland of Chipley, FL, daughter, Tonja Holland Barron of Franklin, TN, daughter, Abby Holland Hinson of Chipley, FL, and son, Jamey Ray Holland of Chipley, FL. Grandchildren include, Haley Hinson Medley and husband Daniel of Jacksonville, FL, Jordan Holland of Orlando, FL, Holley Hinson Brown and husband Ryan of Chipley, FL, Hunter Ray Holland of Chipley, FL. Great grandchildren include, Gracie Medley, Haven Medley, Georgia Kate Brown, Sophie Holland and soon to be Finleigh Brown.

The Holland family will be holding a Private Family Memorial. Ward Wilson Funeral Home of Dothan, AL is in charge of arrangements.

