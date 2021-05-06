Historical marker awarded to Vernon Old School/Vernon City Hall

submitted by Lynda Waller

VERNON, FLORIDA – The Florida State Historical Commission is recognizing the Vernon City Hall, formerly the Vernon Old School, as a significant part of Florida’s history by awarding it an official Florida Historical Marker. The designation honors the Vernon Old School, constructed in 1932, as an educational center for western Washington County that eliminated the need for numerous one-room and remotely located schools throughout the community. A dedication ceremony to celebrate the event will be on June 5, 2021 in front of Vernon City Hall, 2808 Yellow Jacket Drive, at 10:30 a.m. The Vernon Historical Society and the City of Vernon welcomes the public to witness and share in this exciting historical event.

According to the Florida Division of Historical Resources, the Florida Historical Marker Program is one of the most popular and visible public history programs. Historical markers are designed to raise public awareness of Florida’s rich cultural history and to enhance the enjoyment of such sites by the public. These markers help bring attention to the stories of places and the people who created the Florida that we all enjoy today. Markers identify the churches, schools, archaeological sites, battlefields and homes that represent our past.