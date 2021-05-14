Hilton wins Chipola Faculty/Admin of Year Award

MARIANNA—Dr. David Hilton, Dean of Natural Science and Mathematics, has been named the Faculty/Administrator/Other Professional of the Year at Chipola College.

Dr. Hilton has taught science courses at Chipola since 1997 and also served as academic adviser for student-athletes. He will retire from the college in June.

He served as faculty sponsor for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. The student body has selected Dr. Hilton to receive the Teacher of the Year and Distinguished Service awards numerous times. He also was chosen by his peers to receive the 2007 Kirkland Award for Excellence in Teaching.

Dr. Hilton is a member of the Chipola Faculty Association and the Chipola Council of Educators. He developed the Conservation Biology course to provide students with academic knowledge to appreciate and preserve the natural environment.

He has served on several committees including: Budget Review and Development, Marketing and Recruitment, Intercollegiate Athletics, Alumni/Homecoming, Planning and Accountability and the Governance Council. He also has served as a Chipola Partner at Cottondale High School.

An anonymous student said, “When you see Dr. Hilton lecturing, teaching, demonstrating and evaluating, you can look around the room and see the “light bulb come on” in the eyes of students in his classes. He uses examples of everyday things and his own experiences to improve understanding and to trigger interest.”

A colleague who nominated him for the award, said, “He is a well-respected Dean and Professor who finds time and opportunities to work with students. His door is always open so that students and faculty feel welcome when they visit. Students expect his classes to be difficult, but they realize he is willing to work with them so that they can be successful. He works well with his colleagues and is the ultimate team player.”

Dr. Hilton and his wife Renae are both Chipola alumni, along with their son, Marshall.

The Faculty/Administrator/Other Professional of the Year award provides a $1,000 bonus, and a $100 gift certificate from the College Book Store reserved parking for a year. The award is selected from among the monthly winners.