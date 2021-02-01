Robbie W. Hill, 84, of Cottondale died Saturday, January 30, 2021 at Flowers Hospital in Dothan, AL.

Native and lifelong resident of Cottondale, Robbie graduated from Cottondale High School. She retired from Sunland after more than 20 years of service. She was a member of Cottondale First United Methodist Church. Robbie loved her children and her grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald M. “Cooter” Hill, Sr. in 2015; a son, Gerald M. Hill, Jr. and nine siblings.

Robbie is survived by her son, Robert Alan Hill and his wife, Stephanie of Marianna; six grandchildren, Hannah Truett (Chris), Patrick Hill (Taylor), Natalie Hill, Nicholas Hill, Kenneth Hill (Trish), Amadeus Hill (River); six great-grandchildren; one brother, Frank Williams (Debbie) of Port St Joe.

Funeral services will be graveside, 2 p.m. Wednesday, February 3, 2021, at Pinecrest Memorial Gardens with James Braxton officiating and James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing. The family will receive friends Wednesday, Feb 3, from noon until 1 p.m. at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel.