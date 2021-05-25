Hicks obit

George Irvin Hicks, age 90, passed from this life on Sunday night, May 23, 2021 at his home in Panama City. He was born February 19, 1931 in Wausau, FL to the late John Hicks and Louie (Owens) Hicks.

George served our country in the United States Air Force and retired after 27 years of service. Following retirement he worked for the FAA for many years.

Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his son, John Hicks and one sister, Allene Walsingham.

Survivors include his loving wife, Elizabeth (Rife) Hicks of Panama City, FL, daughter, Susan Hicks Kadechka and husband Robert of Tampa, FL, one sister, Geraldine Aschenbeck of Jacksonville, FL, three grandchildren, Laura Byrne, John Kadechka, Catherine Kadechka, four great grandchildren, James Robert Byrne, John Michael Byrne, Camden William Kadechka, Brooks Leo Kadechka.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, May 27, 2021 at Brown Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 1:00-2:00 P.M. with funeral service to follow. Reverend Ernie Gray will be officiating. Interment will follow at Wausau Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Brown Funeral Home & Blue Lake Crematory of Chipley, FL is in charge of arrangements.

