Hewett obit

Brenda B. Hewett, age 76 of Winter Haven, Florida passed away on May 15, 2021 at Kindred Hospital in Tampa, Florida.

Brenda was born on September 7, 1944 in Cottondale, Florida to Moses Braxton and Joyce Shouppe Braxton. She took great pride in her education, receiving a Bachelors of Education Degree from the University of Florida and furthering her education at Troy University, where she attained her Masters Degree in 1965. Brenda also had an eye for interior design and she enjoyed decorating when her health permitted.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Moses and Joyce Braxton.

She is survived by her husband of 19 years: David Hewett of Winter Haven, Florida; brother: Kenneth Braxton (Diane) of Cottondale, Florida; daughter: Wende Wentworth of Winter Haven, Florida; grandson: Brandon Rotellini.

A Graveside Funeral Service will be held at 10AM on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at the First Assembly Cemetery in Cottondale, Florida with Rev. James Lamb officiating. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.