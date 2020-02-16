Herndon obit

Megan Noel Herndon, 30 of Bonifay, FL passed away Friday, February 14, 2020 at Southeast Health Medical Center in Dothan, Alabama.

Megan was born in Dothan, Alabama on November 11, 1989. A graduate of Gulf Shores High School, Megan returned after graduation to Holmes County. She worked as a waitress for several years and was a member of Faith Assembly of God Church. She loved music and Auburn football, “War Eagle”.

A Celebration of Her Life will be 11 a.m., Sunday, February 16, 2020 at the Chapel of James & Lipford Funeral Home with Rev. John Broome officiating. Family will receive friends 10 a.m. until time of service, James & Lipford Funeral Home directing.

Preceded in death by her grandfather Rev. Carl Herndon, grandmother and grandfather Michael and Joan Gay.

Megan is survived by her father and step-mother Stephen & Sabrina Herndon, Chattanooga, TN, mother Melody Wilson Reid, Orange Beach, AL; grandparents Rex & Linda Wilson, Graceville, Angie Deguire and Billy Black, Eclectic, AL, Ruth Herndon, Spanish Fort, AL, William Brewi, Auburn, AL; one sister Marlee Darty, Orange Beach, AL; two brothers Jamison Reid, Orange Beach, AL, Hunter Herndon, Chattanooga, TN; a host of aunts, uncles and cousins.