Hermann obit

Alice M. Hermann, age 77, of Marianna, Florida, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare.

Alice was born on June 27, 1943 to the late Savoy Charles Miles and Sarah McElmurray Miles in Aiken, South Carolina. She was a devoted wife and mother and loved the Lord with all her heart. Alice was co-owner of Hermann Insurance Agency with her husband Dick Hermann. There she worked alongside him for many years. She was a blessing to all that she encountered.

Alice was preceded in death by her parents, Savoy Charles Miles and Sarah McElmurray Miles; brother, Warren Miles; and grandson, Stephen Yoder, III.

Alice is survived by her loving husband, Dick Hermann; son, Clark Hermann and wife, Nancy of Dalton, Georgia; daughter, Michelle and husband, Steve “Beaver” Yoder of Calhoun County, Florida; brother, David Miles and wife, Cheryl of Tallahassee, Florida. She is also survived by her many grandchildren, Charles, Jonathan, Ben, and Grayson Hermann, Nathalie, Anslie, Whitnie, and Valerie Yoder.

Funeral services for Ms. Alice will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at Eastside Baptist Church with Reverends Rick Hermann & Steve Canada officiating. Interment will follow in Pinecrest Memorial Gardens with Marianna Chapel Funeral Home directing.

The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of service at Eastside Baptist Church.