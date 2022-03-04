Henry Edsol Jenkins Obit

Henry Edsol Jenkins, 78 of Vernon, Florida went home to be with the Lord on March 4, 2022 at his residence.

Henry Edsol was born on November 29, 1943 in Vernon, FL to Simon Peter Jenkins and Mary H. Yates. He loved the Lord and was a faithful member of New Bethany Assembly of God Church in Vernon, Florida. Henry Edsol enjoyed time outdoors gardening and spending quality time with his family that he adored. His most cherished days were spent with the love of his life, Judy; they enjoyed traveling and singing together through the years and are now reunited singing with the angels.

He is preceded in death by his wife: Judy Rogers Jenkins; parents: Simon and Mary Jenkins.

He is survived by his son: Marvin Jenkins (Rebecca) of Bonifay, FL; daughters: Lisa Davis (James) of Vernon, FL, Wendy Stephens (Roy) of Navarre, FL; brother: Thomas David Jenkins of Vernon, FL; sister: Mary Hill of Vernon, FL; grandchildren: Renee Armstrong, Simon Armstrong (Ashley), Jackson Stephens, Ian Stephens, Dakota Jenkins, Jayden Powers.

Funeral Service will be held 11 AM Monday, March 7, 2022 at New Bethany Assembly of God Church in Vernon, Florida with Rev. Timothy Jenkins and Rev. Keith Mashburn officiating. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

The family will receive friends for visitation one hour prior to the service at the church.