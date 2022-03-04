Henry Edsol Jenkins, 78 of Vernon, Florida went home to be with the Lord on March 4, 2022 at his residence.
Henry Edsol was born on November 29, 1943 in Vernon, FL to Simon Peter Jenkins and Mary H. Yates. He loved the Lord and was a faithful member of New Bethany Assembly of God Church in Vernon, Florida. Henry Edsol enjoyed time outdoors gardening and spending quality time with his family that he adored. His most cherished days were spent with the love of his life, Judy; they enjoyed traveling and singing together through the years and are now reunited singing with the angels.
He is preceded in death by his wife: Judy Rogers Jenkins; parents: Simon and Mary Jenkins.
He is survived by his son: Marvin Jenkins (Rebecca) of Bonifay, FL; daughters: Lisa Davis (James) of Vernon, FL, Wendy Stephens (Roy) of Navarre, FL; brother: Thomas David Jenkins of Vernon, FL; sister: Mary Hill of Vernon, FL; grandchildren: Renee Armstrong, Simon Armstrong (Ashley), Jackson Stephens, Ian Stephens, Dakota Jenkins, Jayden Powers.
Funeral Service will be held 11 AM Monday, March 7, 2022 at New Bethany Assembly of God Church in Vernon, Florida with Rev. Timothy Jenkins and Rev. Keith Mashburn officiating. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.
The family will receive friends for visitation one hour prior to the service at the church.
One Reply to “Henry Edsol Jenkins Obit”
From the Vernon High School, Senior Class of 1961 to the families of our Classmate, Henry Edsol Jenkins and his loving wife, Judy Rogers Jenkins, who predeceased Edsol by just over one year on February 14, 2021, we offer our most heartfelt and sincere condolences and prayers at this most difficult time. May our Lord & Savior, Jesus Christ and the Holy Spirit welcome our Brother, Edsol with open arms to his new Heavenly Home saying, “Well done thy good and faithful servant.” Yours In Christ, Henry Russ, Senior Class President, 1961, Vernon High School.