Hendrix obit

Mr. Hubert Jackie Hendrix, Sr., age 84, of Bonifay, FL, passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020, at his home in Bonifay.

Born Wednesday, May 13, 1936 in Geneva County, AL, he was the son of the late Joseph Eli Hendrix and the late Alma Gertrude Chapman Hendrix.

Mr. Hendrix is survived by his wife, Virginia Forehand Hendrix of Bonifay; son, Hubert Jackie Hendrix, Jr. of Bonifay; daughters: Ginga Palmer of Bonifay, Kathie Vaughan of Bonifay, and Barbie Whitehurst of Bonifay; nine grandchildren; and 10 great grandchildren.

A funeral service was held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 15, at Bethlehem Methodist Church with the Rev. Mitchell Johnson officiating. Interment was in Bethlehem Methodist Church Cemetery with Sims Funeral Home directing.

The family received friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 14, at Bethlehem Methodist Church.