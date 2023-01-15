Hellen Dilmore Obit

Helen Ann Dilmore, 85 of Cottondale, went home to be with the Lord on January 13, 2023, at her home in Cottondale, Florida.

Helen was born October 23, 1937, in Cottondale, Florida to Willie T. Wright and Helen Mae Sullivan. She was born in her grandparents’ home, which was just across the street from where she passed away. Helen was a church member of Piney Grove Baptist Church in Cottondale, FL, and served alongside her husband Lelend, within the deacon ministry for close to 38 years. She was a Sunday school teacher for all ages from toddlers up to the senior class for years. Helen started as a substitute teacher in Marianna and when her husband retired, she started as a teacher’s aide at Cottondale Elementary School. After 12 years she became the Cottondale Elementary School data clerk and held this position for the last 7 years of her 29 year employment. Helen served in many ways; she was a union representative for the teacher’s union for many years before retiring. Helen also served as her class president in high school and functioned as that until her health failed. She and her husband traveled all over the world during his time in the Army before retiring after 20 years in the military. They were stationed at approximately 11 different bases including 2 years in Taiwan where they entered and won many pinochle card tournaments and bowling events. Above anything else; she and her husband took great joy in the ever-growing family and especially enjoyed them around the Christmas holidays when everyone got to enjoy Memaw and Granddaddy’s Christmas tree of presents. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her husband: Lelend Carl Dilmore; her father: Willie T. Wright; and her mother: Helen Mae Sullivan

She is survived by her daughter: Vickie Lynn Hall (Jinks) of Cottondale son: Larry Allen Dilmore (Charlotte) of Jay, FL; brothers: Douglas Wright (Diana) of Quincy, Fl and Dennis Wright (Diana) of Tucker, Ga; Two sisters: Joyce Deese (Huey) of Marianna, FL, Sharon Walskey (John) of Cottondale,Fl; 6 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild

Funeral services will be held 2 pm Monday, January 16, 2023, at Piney Grove Baptist Church in Cottondale, Florida with Dr. Rich Elligson And bro. David Taylor. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida in charge of arrangements.

Family will receive friends for visitation one hour prior to the service at the church.