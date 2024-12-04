Helen Peel Simmons

December 17, 1929 – December 4, 2024

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Helen Peel Simmons on December 4th, 2024, at the age of 94 at the Northwest Florida Community Hospital, where she peacefully departed this world.

Born in Chipley, FL in Duncan Community on December 17, 1929, to Vea and Earlie Peel, Helen dedicated her life to her family, community, and career in cosmetology. A passionate hard worker, she held many jobs from an early age, supporting her family. As a teenager working in the Chipley Watford drug store, as a hostess at the Ole Hickory restaurant on Panama City Beach. And finally finding her calling as a receptionist for Coiffeurs Beauty Salon in Panama City. Being very ambitious she earned her cosmetology degree and began her career as a hairstylist, and esthetician finally retiring from Gayfers and Dillards many years later. She was a faithful member of First Free Will Baptist Church of Panama City and later Hiland Park Baptist Church of Panama City.

Helen will be remembered for her unwavering kindness, her sense of humor, and her love for her family and friends. It has been said, just being in her presence brought a special peace to you. She was an avid gardener with beautiful magnificent yards at her home. A gifted interior decorator who loved to arrange her treasures in a special way.

Helen’s greatest joys were spending time with her beloved husband of nearly 50 years, Edwin, and their two boys, Michael and Gregory. She was also a proud grandmother to six grandchildren, Mathew, Alana, Christopher, Josh, Jessica, and Jacqueline who brought endless smiles to her life. In her late years, she was blessed with Six great grandchildren.

Helen is survived by her son Gregory (Jan), her younger brother Milton Peel, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, her son Michael, her parents, her older brother James Earl Peel, and younger sister Catherine Peel.

A graveside service will be held Friday, December 6th 2pm at the Piney Grove Free Will Baptist Church in Chipley, Florida with Bro. Jeremy Craft officiating. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.