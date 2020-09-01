Hearn obit

Nancy Cox Hearn, 89, died peacefully in her home of 42 years on August 23, 2020.

Nancy was born March 12, 1931 and was a native of Hillsborough, North Carolina. She will be buried in Laurinburg, North Carolina beside her husband of nearly 50 years, Halley Hearn, who preceded her in death in 1998. Nancy had a long career with Jackson County Board of Education, retiring after many years helping students as a reading specialist. She was involved in community and area interests where she owned and operated a business and properties for many years.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest P. Cox and E. Mary Cox; siblings, James P. Cox, Ellen Cox Bivens, and Doris Cox Beach.

Nancy is survived by many nieces, nephews and their families who fondly called her Aunt Nancy.

Her family especially thanks her devoted caretaker of nearly 12 years, Demetria Taylor Futch, who gave Nancy loving care and happy times in her declining years, along with concerned neighbors and all who gave her care.

Condolences may be received at Nancy’s home address in Marianna, FL.

Memorial services will be announced at a later date. James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.