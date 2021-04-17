HCHS Gospel Music Weekend

The Holmes County High School Music Department will present a GOSPEL MUSIC WEEKEND on Saturday, April 24, beginning at 6:00PM and Sunday, April 25, beginning at 2:30PM at the HCHS Auditorium.

The night will include many gospel standards and new favorites. The HCHS students will be singing songs that include I Go to the Rock, Dig A Little Deeper, I Shall Wear a Crown, The Old Gospel Ship, These Are They, and many more.

Songs such as Mary Did You Know, He Is Able, Roses Will Bloom Again, His Eye Is On the Sparrow, and more will be performed from soloists.

The Four Calvary Quartet will also be a part of the Gospel Music Weekend.

We are excited to announce that WES HAMPTON, Tenor for the Gaither Vocal Band, will be singing on Saturday and Sunday. Wes joined Bill Gaither and the Gaither Vocal Band in 2005.

Wes has won numerous awards, including a Grammy in 2009 for the Gaither Vocal Band album, “Lovin’ Life,” and was also nominated with the GVB for a Grammy for three more albums. Wes, along with the Gaither Vocal Band, has gone on to win numerous Gospel Music Association Dove Awards over the years as well. Wes also won the 2006 Singing News Horizon Individual Fan Award for best new artist. In 2018, Wes and the GVB had the honor of singing at Billy Graham’s memorial service in Charlotte, NC, where President Trump and Vice President Pence were in attendance.

Wes released his first solo album in 2010, titled “A Man Like Me,” which was nominated for a Dove Award. His second album, “Out on a Limb,” released in late 2014. Wes also released a HYMNS project in 2019.

Tickets are $7 in advance and $10 at the door. Advance tickets can be purchased at Holmes County High School or by calling the school at (850) 547 – 9000.

Everyone is invited to join us for this special Gospel Music Weekend.