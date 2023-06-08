HCHS and The Nelons to perform in Bonifay

The Dove Award winning and Grammy nominated gospel music group, The Nelons, along with the Holmes County High School Gospel Group, will be at Calvary Baptist Church in Bonifay this Saturday, June 10 beginning at 6:00pm.

The Nelons were inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of fame in 2016. They are regulars on the Bill Gaither Homecoming Videos and on the Gaither tours.

The ensemble is led by the legendary, multi-award-winning vocalist and co-founding member Kelly Nelon Clark and her husband, singer, songwriter, musician, and producer, Jason Clark. Their daughters, Amber and Autumn, complete this supremely gifted musical troupe as they contribute their powerful vocals to this traveling family band’s harmonic sound.

The group is known for classic songs such as Come Morning, O For a Thousand Tongues, The Sun’s Coming Up, and We Shall Wear a Robe and Crown

The Holmes County High School Gospel Group will be singing songs from their recent Gospel

Music Weekend. Songs will include The Old Gospel Ship, These Are They, Because He Lives, Temporary Home, Love Is Like a River, and Give It Away.

The two groups will combine to sing the finale of the evening.

Everyone is invited to attend this special evening of gospel music. There will be no charge for this event. A love offering will be taken.

Calvary Baptist is located at 595 Son In Law Road Bonifay.