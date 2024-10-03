Hazel A. Russ, 75 of Chipley, Florida went home to be with the Lord on October 1, 2024 at Community Health and Rehab in Panama City, Florida surrounded by her loving family.

Hazel was born on October 10, 1948 in Marianna, Florida to Price Burch and Mattie Welch. Hazel was a faithful member of First Baptist Church in Chipley, Florida and loved fellowshipping with her Sunday School Group. She enjoyed traveling, as well as making floral arrangements for those she loved. Most of all, she loved her family and will be missed.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Price Burch and Mattie Connor; brother: Linwood Burch; sisters: Luverne Taylor, Shirley Simmons.

She is survived by her husband: Lloyd A. Russ of Chipley, FL; son: Bennie Ray Ingram (Debbie) of Marianna, FL; step sons: Michael Russ (Debra) of Bonifay, FL; Steve Russ of Bonifay, FL, Clint Russ (Debbie) of Bonifay, FL; 10 grandchildren; 1 great grandchild.

Service will be held 1 PM Monday, October 7, 2024 PM at First Baptist Church in Chipley, Florida with Bro. Mike Orr officiating. Interment will follow in Pinecrest Cemetery in Marianna, Florida. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

The family will receive friends for visitation 4:30-6:30 PM Sunday, October 6, 2024 at Obert Funeral Home Chapel, 731 Kirkland Road, Chipley, Florida 32428