Harriet Austin Celebrates 99th Birthday

Harriet Austin celebrated her 99th birthday at Grandview Assisted Living, where she presently lives. Many friends and family members were there to participate in the celebration. Music from the 40’s and 50’s was enjoyed by everyone.

Ms. Austin has actively served Washington and Holmes Counties over the past 50 years. Her first “occupation” was doing whatever was necessary on the family cattle farm. At the same time, she was also a teacher’s aide, substitute teacher, and sheriff’s deputy, as well as hostess at Simbo’s Restaurant in Bonifay, and at Beefmaster in Chipley. Later, she played her keyboard and harmonica at the Chipley Nursing Home. She attributes her good health to walking, exercising, and playing both the harmonica and piano.