Harden obit

Lizzie Mae Harden left this earth and graduated to Glory on Monday, February 3, 2020.

She is survived by her five children, Carthell “Butch” Harden and wife Margaret of Chipley, Patricia Hardy and husband Bill of Tallahassee, Dale Harden and wife Mary Ruth of Quincy, Barbara Spangenberg and husband Ted of Chipley, and Dawn Kennedy of Brentwood, TN.

Lizzie was blessed with 10 grandchildren – Mark Harden (Marquita), Amy Kowitz (Chris), Jason Hardy (Carrie), Michael Hardy (Elayne), Tamara Hardy, Mary Dale Whittington (Rick), Amanda Keller (Dan), Ted Spangenberg III, Jo Anne Crawford (Chris), and Madeline Kennedy – 18 Great-Grandchildren, and a loving multitude of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Lizzie was predeceased by her parents, Alex Hinton Capps and Vassie (Lisenby) Capps, to whom she was born on May 9, 1921, and her four siblings, Lillie Mercer, Crawford Capps, Annie Bell Lawrence, and Kathryn Head.

In her childhood years, Lizzie’s family lived at several locations in the Chipley area, but she claimed Jesus Christ as her Savior and was baptized while at Blue Lake Baptist Church. After schooling at both Vernon and Chipley High Schools, Lizzie Mae rode the bus from Chipley each day to work as one of the “Rosie Riveters” building Liberty ships at the Sherman Shipyard in Panama City in support of the United States in World War II. She then attended the Florida State College for Women (later known as FSU), receiving her teaching certificate, and began teaching in one-room school houses in Greenhead and then Ebro. It was while teaching at Ebro that she met a local, recently discharged WWII veteran, Archie C. Harden, who became the love of her life and her faithful husband and companion until his death in 1996.

Soon after Lizzie and Archie married, she first operated the East End Station, and then Harden Grocery store and gas station on Highway 90 West in Chipley, while Archie operated a “rolling store.” The two of them and their first four children lived in the back of the little store until “the big house” was moved from the First Methodist Church grounds to its present location beside the old store.

Even in the old store days – and from then on – Lizzie Mae was known as one of the most loving and generous people around. She loved her church family at the Chipley Church of Christ, and loved singing with them at the services there and with her growing family at home. She was quick to want to know if you were being faithful in your own church attendance and finding your own way to serve God.

Lizzie’s final days were spent at the Skilled Nursing Unit at the Northwest Florida Community Hospital in Chipley, where she was always sharing her love and blowing kisses. Her family is grateful for the excellent care she received from the staff there and encourages your support of their Family Council fund, and of Emerald Coast Hospice, through which she was also greatly blessed and served as her time on this side of Heaven came to a close.

Mrs. Harden’s funeral will be at 3:00 pm on Friday, February 7, 2020, at Brown Funeral Home in Chipley, with friends encouraged to visit with the family there beginning at 1:30 pm. A graveside service and burial will be held at Ebro Cemetery at 2:00 pm on Saturday, February 8.

