Hannah Ruth Hinson White Obit

Hannah Ruth Hinson White passed away peacefully June 27, 2023, in Woodstock Georgia.

Born August 21, 1938, in Hinson’s Crossroads, Florida, she was the middle daughter of Virginia Wells and James Arthur Hinson. She attended Vernon High School, and after graduation started classes at Chipola Junior College before becoming a medical transcriptionist in Tallahassee. There in 1958 she married James White. They had two sons, Roger and Michael Hinson White. Job transfers led to stints in Jacksonville and St. Louis, but the family settled in Peoria, Illinois. There Ruth was a full-time mom, homemaker, and part-time medical transcriptionist before returning to school to finish her Associates degree at Illinois Central College. She then became the office manager for the Illinois School of Medicine, a role she held for over 10 years.

Additional job transfers took Ruth to Philadelphia and Minneapolis. Her marriage ended in 1990, and she moved to Pensacola, where she began work with an accounting firm assisting medical offices with bookkeeping and management. She became a Certified Medical Manager in 1992 and ultimately opened her own consulting firm assisting small medical practices around the country. She retired in 2014.

Everywhere she went, Ruth was very active in her church. Calling herself a “MethoBapterian”, she attended Pleasant Grove Methodist in Hinson’s Crossroads, First Baptist in Peoria, and Trinity Presbyterian in Pensacola. Her beautiful soprano voice was heard in the choirs of each church, and she willingly sought lay leadership roles. She volunteered extensively, supporting the United Way of Escambia County and Pace Center for Girls among others.

Ruth is survived by her son Roger, his wife Ann, her two grandchildren that she adored, and multiple nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her sisters Carolyn Brown and Angia Morris, plus her youngest son Michael.

Services will be held at Pleasant Grove Methodist Church at 11AM Thursday, July 6, with visitation beginning at 10AM. Pastor Johnny Snodgrass officiating. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the United Way of Northwest Florida.

Pleasant Grove Methodist Church address:

2430 Shakey Joe Rd, Vernon, FL 32462