Hamilton obit

Jane Hamilton, 80, of Grand Ridge, FL passed away April 14, 2020.

Jane was born March 7, 1940 in Mason City, Iowa to Dorothy Jane Saunders and Robert Ward Hamilton. Jane earned her Masters degree in Library Science from the University of Oklahoma and was the head librarian at the Florida State Hospital for 17 years. She was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Marianna, Fl.

Jane was the owner and breeder of fine Arabian and Saddlebred horses. She was an avid rider, trainer, breeder, and was very successful during her show career, taking home multiple championships and grand Championships. She was the proud owner of Candy Horse Farms in Grand Ridge, Fl.

Jane was preceded in death by her mother and father.

She is survived by her lifelong friend whom she considered a sister, Suzette Riches of Minnesota; two cousins, Andrea and Judy; friends, Tabitha “Happy” and Matthew Allen of Grand Ridge, and many other friends.

No services are planned at this time. James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel is in charge of arrangements.