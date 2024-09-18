Guy McElveen Webb Obit

Guy McElveen Webb, age 90, passed from this life Sunday, September 15, 2024 at his home. He was born in Damascus, Georgia on June 21, 1934 to Zachary T. Webb and Eunice (Morris) Webb.

Guy served his Country for 20 years in the United States Air Force and after retirement worked in HVAC for over 40 years.

He is preceded by his parents, his wife; Sarah Olivia Webb, and his brother; Zach T. Webb Jr. He is survived by his sons; Guy Webb Jr. and wife Tammy, Paul Webb, his daughters; Edith Church and Eunice McKinney, his sister; Barbara Tinney, 12 grandchildren, 49 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren.

His funeral service will be held 11:00 A.M., Friday, September 20, 2024 at Gap Pond Freewill Baptist Church with Rev. Buford Pippin and family members officiating. Interment will follow in the Gap Pond Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour before the service.

