Gurley”Wayne” Perkins Obit

Gurley Wayne Perkins, 77 of Chipley, passed from this life on September 16, 2022 at his home.

Wayne was born on October 5, 1944 in Cullman, Alabama to Gurley and Opal Perkins. Wayne worked for many years in the Clothing Industry as a Pattern Maker, and had lived in the Florida Panhandle for the previous 12 years since coming from Dothan, Alabama. He was an avid sports fan and especially enjoyed Auburn University Athletics. Wayne also enjoyed spending time visiting yard sales, singing karaoke with his family and friends, and his many beloved dogs and cats.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother: Jerry Perkins; daughter: Sheila Perkins.

He is survived by his companion: Pearl Smith of Chipley, Florida and her son Dave Smith (Melissa) of Cottondale, Florida and their children David Joseph Smith and Trent James Smith; daughter: Kay Shelton; numerous cousins and loved ones.

Memorialization will be by cremation with Obert Funeral home in charge of arrangements.