Griffith obit

Georgia Edith Collins Griffith, 100, of Marianna, FL went home to be with the Lord on April 26, 2021.

Edith was born September 28, 1920 in Quay, now known as Winter Beach, Florida. She grew up in central Florida. She was married to John Paul Griffith where they lived in Bonifay before moving to Marianna. Edith raised her children in The First Baptist Church of Marianna and was active there for many years. Later she became a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Marianna. She would buy used clothes so she could give money to the poor. As one person said, “She walked the walk.”

Edith and her husband were on the Board of Directors for Habitat and she volunteered for years in the Habitat Restore. Edith also served as The President of the Junior Women’s Club in Marianna and was on the Board of Directors for Girl Scouts, as well as serving as a Girl Scout leader.

She loved reading, fishing, and gardening. Edith also enjoyed playing Scrabble; opponents would play at their own risk!

Edith’s children described her as wise, caring, compassionate, loving, independent, practical, considerate, determined, and strong – southern lady with a killer sense of humor. She described herself as a TOB (Tough Old Bird), and that she was. Edith’s grandchildren described her as “sunshine”, fun, easygoing, a kind spirit, a phenomenal leader, sweet, respectable, patient, loving and happy all the time. One grandson said she was selfless, genuine, always there for him even in the bad times, and always sees the good in others.

Edith was preceded in death by her parents, William and Claudia Collins; husband, John Paul Griffith, and her sons, Daniel Cooksey and John Paul (Jack) Griffith, Jr., as well as her daughter-in-law, Linda Griffith. She also was predeceased by her brother, William (Bill) Collins; his daughter, Sharon; and her sister, Margaret Collins Megahee.

She is survived by her son, Floyd A. Griffith (Roberta); daughters, Georgia Ann Sharpe (Richard), and Daisy M. Hayes; as well as Phillip Smith, who was like a son to her; daughters-in-law, Julie Griffith and Charlotte Cooksey; grandchildren, Angel Cooksey Cholevik (Todd), Eric Hayes, Pamela Hayes (Channing Brashaw), Cory Griffith (Sarita), Mason Sharpe (Lauren), Amelia Sharpe, and Boyce Griffith; great-grandchildren, Lukas Cholevik, Jacob Sharpe, Hannah Sharpe, and Oliver Brashaw; nephew, Bob Megahee (Katie); nieces, Gail Henderson (Bob), Marsha Hunt (Bob), and Kim Cauley. She also is survived by many step-grandchildren and step- great- grandchildren who loved her dearly and enjoyed spending holidays with her.

A memorial service will be 2 P.M. Saturday, May 29, 2021 at Marianna Chapel Funeral Home with Pastor Kevin Yoder officiating.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 until service time.

In lieu of flowers, the family wishes that donations be made to Habitat or your favorite charity.