Griffin obit

Edna Louise Griffin, age 81, of Chipley, FL passed from this life on February 17, 2020. She was born on August 7, 1938 in Charleston, TN to the late James Thomas Morgan and Ida Lee (Wooden) Morgan.

Edna has been a resident of Chipley for the past 48 years coming from Odessa, FL.

Along with her parents she is preceded in death by her loving husband, J. M. Griffin, one daughter, Stella Baker, two sisters, Emma Burgerstock, Bonnie Cooley.

Survivors include, three sons, James Paul Burch of Murfreesboro, TN, Jessie Griffin of Headland, AL, James Kenneth Griffin of Chipley, FL, three daughters, Shirley Mills of Bonifay, FL, Kathryn Comerford of Sneads, FL, Charline Bradshaw of Bonifay, FL, one brother, James T. Morgan of Sweetwater, TN, one sisters, Anna Mae Haney of Bristol, FL, 15 grandchildren, 43 great grandchildren and one great great grandchild on the way.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at the Tabernacle of Praise in Chipley, FL. Family will receive friends for visitation from 1:00-2:00 P.M. with funeral service starting at 2:00 P.M. Reverend Vic Fisher will officiate. Interment will follow at Sapp Cemetery.

Brown Funeral Home of Chipley, FL is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends can sign the online register at www.brownfh.net.