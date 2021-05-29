Granberry obit

Virginia Lee Carter Granberry, 82, of Graceville passed from this life on Thursday, May 27, 2021 at Bay Medical Center.

Born June 5, 1938 at Richter Crossroads in Graceville, she was the only child of the late Jeff and Mitzie (Peel) Carter.

Retired bookkeeper of ABC Fence Company, Chipley, she was an active member of the Poplar Springs Baptist Church, talented seamstress and wedding director and most enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years of Wendell Granberry and also by grandson Nicholas Granberry.

Surviving are her children Eddie Granberry, Ricky (Cindi) Granberry, Ben Granberry, and Pam (Rusty) Johnson; grandchildren Farrah (Jonathan) Swearingen, Samantha (Josh) Skipper, Travis (Kayla) Granberry, Candace (Kevin) Taylor, Kristian Granberry, Wyatt Granberry, Jillian Johnson, and Nathaniel Granberry; great-grandchildren Taylor and Beau Swearingen, Will Skipper, Brookynn and Gunner Granberry, Carter and Channing Taylor, and Mac Martin.

Funeral Services will be held on Sunday, May 30, 2021 at Poplar Springs Baptist Church. Visitation will be held from 1:00-2:00 P.M. and Funeral Service will follow. Reverend Tim Hall will be officiating. Interment will be held at the Poplar Springs Baptist Cemetery.

Pall Bearers are Keith Davis, Roger Davis, Travis Granberry, Rusty Johnson, Josh Skipper and Jonathan Swearingen.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Poplar Springs Baptist Church, 1098 Lovewood Road, Graceville, FL 32440.

Brown Funeral Home & Blue lake Crematory of Chipley, FL is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may sign the online register at www.brownfh.net