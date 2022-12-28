Grady Bell Obit

Grady William Bell, 84 of Milton, Florida passed from this life on December 25, 2022.

Grady was born on April 9, 1938 in Troy, Alabama to William Bell and Erion Reeves. Grady was a lifelong member of the Florida Panhandle and was the owner of Bell’s Floor Covering. He enjoyed spending time outdoors, watching Fox News and the Weather Channel. Grady will be remembered for his love and care he showed to his family and friends, but most of all for being a wonderful Dad and PawPaw to his daughter and grandson with whom he shared a special bond. He will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved him.

Grady is preceded in death by the love of his life: Ms. Ann Bell; brothers: Wiley Bell, Henry Bell, Phillip Bell; sisters: Donna Bell, Elouise Bell, Shirley Ann Bell.