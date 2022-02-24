Gracefully Broken Raffle

Local nonprofit ministry Gracefully Broken Kayaking is hosting a raffle to build funds to acquire two new tandem kayaks. GBK’s mission is to reach the lost, serve veterans, and their families alike. They are asking the community to purchase raffle tickets in order to support their cause. One raffle ticket costs $2 and three tickets cost $5. Three people will be randomly drawn to win the select prizes of a $30 Burger King gift card, a $25 Buffalo Wild Wings gift card, or a $25 Bass Pro Shop gift card. You can visit their website at GracefullyBrokenKayaking.com or Find them on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GracefullyBrokenKayaking/

For more information, contact Kenneth Smith: (850)718-6224