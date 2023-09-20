Grace Assembly Host 5th Quarter

Grace Assembly hosted 5th quarter student fellowship following the Vernon vs. Chipley game. Local students and their families enjoyed delicious Food, fun games, door prizes, and a good message from pastor Chirs. This is an opportunity for students to fellowship together in a safe and Jesus-centered environment. I want to say Thank you to this church for Hosting this event and thanks to the people who pitch in however they can, Making these events possible. Please Join us on September 22nd, after the game, for the next 5th quarter.

Story and Photos: Amber Maxwell