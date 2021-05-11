Governor Ron DeSantis signs transformational legislation to expand school choice options

Hialeah, Fla. – Today, Governor Ron DeSantis signed House Bill 7045 that will provide more education opportunities for children from low-income families and students with unique abilities. The bill expands eligibility for low-income students, and prioritizes military, foster, and adopted students.

“This legislation creates historical levels of flexibility in both schooling and educational services for millions of low-income families and families of students with unique abilities,” said Governor DeSantis. “As we have seen for more than 20 years now, these scholarship programs have elevated so many children and families. I am thankful to Senator Manny Diaz and Representatives Randy Fine and Jason Fischer for sponsoring this inclusive legislation to ensure that all of Florida’s students have the best chance for success.”

“By giving parents increased options to choose the education that best meets their child’s needs, we are giving those students unlimited opportunity,” said Commissioner of Education Richard Corcoran. “This legislation takes our scholarship programs to the next level. Many, many thanks to House and Senate leadership for moving this successfully through the legislative process and to Governor DeSantis for his extraordinary vision in providing the highest quality educational options for Florida families.”

“School choice is here to stay. The Florida Legislature and our Governor are honored to stand alongside more than one hundred thousand Florida parents who utilize our school choice programs,” said Senate President Wilton Simpson. “This comprehensive school choice legislation streamlines options and removes barriers that exist under some of our current programs so that more children can attend the schools their parents think are best.”

“Governor DeSantis today signs the largest expansion of school choice in the nation,” said Speaker of the Florida House of Representatives, Chris Sprowls. “It affirms our belief that parents and families, and not government bureaucracies, make the best educational choices for their children. Thank you to Governor DeSantis, bill sponsor Representative Randy Fine, House Education and Employment Committee Chair Chris Latvala, President Simpson, and our partners in the Senate for their leadership to keep Florida the national model for school choice.”

“For years, the Sunshine State has invested in strengthening school choice, not tearing it down. Today’s bill signing solidifies our commitment to expanding eligibility and maximizing parental choice programs for our residents. I applaud the legislature and thank our Governor for sowing the seeds of true educational freedom, in order for Florida’s families and students to reap the benefits,” said Senator Manny Diaz, Jr.

“A great education is the passport to the American Dream, and in Florida, we have decided that the zip code you live in and the income of your parents should not determine your future,” said Representative Randy Fine. “I am so grateful to my colleagues and the Governor for guaranteeing that opportunity to all of our children by passing and signing HB 7045.”

Highlights of the legislation include: