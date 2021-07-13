Governor Ron DeSantis holds roundtable to support the Cuban people

MIAMI – Today, Governor Ron DeSantis was joined by Cuban-American leaders and elected officials in Miami for a roundtable supporting the Cuban people who are protesting the regime’s tyrannical grip on the island.

Governor DeSantis called on the Biden Administration to take a strong stance against the oppressive, communist regime that has been using violence against its own people to crush dissent for more than six decades.

Governor DeSantis said, “We stand with the people of Cuba. For far too long, a tyrannical communist regime has oppressed its people and used its power to silence any dissidents. Now, the Cuban people are making their voices heard to demand freedom and an end to this dictatorship.

“Still, while the Cuban people are showing tremendous courage, the Biden Administration is showing cowardice. The Biden Administration has been weak in its statements, blaming COVID-19, and not mentioning socialism or communism. While the president and his spokespeople issue empty rhetoric, the federal government is inexplicably lifting sanctions in Venezuela. Right now, the Cuban regime is taking the measure of Washington.

“The people of Cuba are rebelling against a dictatorial government, not seeking minor policy changes that would merely be akin to rearranging deck chairs on the Titanic.”

