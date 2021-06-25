Governor Ron DeSantis deploys state law enforcement to secure Southern Border

Florida first state to answer the call from Texas & Arizona for assistance

PENSACOLA, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced that state law enforcement officers have deployed to Texas to provide additional support in response to the security crisis at the southern border.

“When the Governors of Texas and Arizona reached out for help, Florida answered the call,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “We are witnessing a catastrophe at the southern border under the Biden Administration. In recent months, we have seen people from the terrorist watch list, known sex offenders and a flood of fentanyl cross over the border. This is a national security crisis, and we must get it under control.”

Resources from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE), Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) are deploying today, including more than 50 state law enforcement officers from FDLE, FHP and FWC and mission critical equipment. It is anticipated that personnel will be deployed for 16-day shifts. Over 20 county sheriff departments have pledged support to provide staffing resources to cover duties typically filled by the deployed officers.

“I thank our FDLE agents and analysts who volunteered for this mission, being away from their families during the July 4th holiday,” said FDLE Commissioner Rick Swearingen. “Their work benefits our citizens by helping secure the border from the violent illegal aliens and human traffickers who illegally get into our country and find their way into Florida, like the drug trafficker who shot our agent earlier this month. These FDLE members thoroughly exemplify our first core value of ‘Service’ in their selfless decision to forgo enjoying barbecues and fireworks with loved ones so they can help defend their fellow Floridians and Americans on the anniversary of our nation’s birth.”

“I appreciate the members of the Florida Highway Patrol who have volunteered to represent the state of Florida and answer the call to assist fellow law enforcement agencies along the southern border,”said Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles Executive Director Terry L. Rhodes. “I thank Governor DeSantis for his leadership on this issue and his continued support of law enforcement.”

“Our training and equipment allow us to provide assistance in challenging remote locations,” said Colonel Roger Young, director of the FWC’s Division of Law Enforcement. “We appreciate Governor DeSantis’ bold leadership on this issue, and we stand ready to support Texas as needed. Public safety is our number one priority.”

Last week, Governor Ron DeSantis answered the call for support and reinforcements following a letter from Governors Greg Abbott of Texas and Doug Ducey of Arizona requesting immediate assistance with the security crisis overwhelming law enforcement at the southern border.

The Florida Division of Emergency Management is coordinating the deployment of law enforcement officers under the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC). The EMAC is a national mutual aid system that allows states to share resources from all disciplines, protect personnel who deploy and be reimbursed for mission related costs.