Governor assesses situation, coordinating state resources to Surfside building collapse site

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Governor Ron DeSantis, Lt. Governor Jeanette Nuñez, Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis, Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) Director Kevin Guthrie, Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett and Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava were at the Surfside Building Collapse site to receive a briefing of the situation, tour site damage and coordinate state resources.

Early this morning, the State Watch Office received a report regarding the collapse of the Champlain Towers South building in Surfside. Local fire rescue teams immediately responded and began search and rescue efforts.

Governor DeSantis hosted a press conference on the site to provide an update about the disaster and ongoing state response efforts.

State response efforts include:

FDEM has deployed State Emergency Response Team personnel to assist response teams.

FDEM Mental Health Coordinator is standing by to deploy as needed and has begun organizing mental health resources across partner agencies. The Division is also coordinating with the Florida Crisis Response Team to provide group crisis intervention to survivors.

The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) has activated the Business Damage Assessment Survey to gather information and ensure proper resources are available for response and recovery for the Surfside Community. The survey can be taken at FloridaDisaster.biz/BusinessDamageAssessments by selecting the “Surfside Condo Collapse”. For additional assistance, please call 850-815-4925.

The American Red Cross is providing temporary lodging for displaced individuals and has opened a “Safe and Well” event for the collapse. The “Safe and Well” event is available here.

DEO is working with AirBnB to coordinate housing assistance for displaced individuals.

VISIT FLORIDA held a call with AirBnB and VRBO this morning. AirBnB reported that none of their rentals in the building were occupied last night. VRBO reported that they did not have any listings in the building.

The Florida Department of Transportation is coordinating with Miami-Dade County to fulfill resource requests that will assist with scene security and redirection of traffic.

Displaced residents can utilize the Florida Housing and Finance Corporation rental locator at FloridaHousingSearch.org or call 877-428-8844.

Urban Search and Rescue Task Force 1 remains on-scene to provide support for search and rescue operations.

Individuals with information about loved ones who are unaccounted for, or are safe, are encouraged to call the reunification hotline at 305-614-1819.

Impacted individuals are also encouraged to contact the following helpline services for immediate emotional support:

Disaster Distress Helpline – 800-985-5990

Florida 211 Network – 211

Crisis Text Line – Text HELLO to 741741

State personnel remain on scene and will continue to provide assistance, as requested.