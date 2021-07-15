Governor and state and federal leaders urge Biden to provide internet access to the people of Cuba

MIAMI – Today, Governor Ron DeSantis and Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez joined Congresswoman Maria Elvira Salazar, Congressman Carlos Gimenez and FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr to urge the Biden administration to provide internet access to Cuba. Today’s press conference follows a letter that Governor DeSantis sent to President Biden yesterday requesting federal assistance to provide internet access to the people of Cuba who are standing up against communist oppression. Find the letter HERE.

“We are seeing on the island of Cuba people fighting against a communist dictatorship,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “A free Cuba is a noble cause. It is a cause that many people have dedicated their lives to. We have to stand with the people of Cuba against the communist dictatorship, and one of the most effective things we can do as a country is getting internet back on the island, but we need the Biden Administration to step up to make this happen.

“The one thing that communist regimes fear the most is the truth, and if we are able to help Cubans communicate with one another and with the outside world, that truth is going to matter. That truth will be decisive. Mr. President, now is the time to stand up and be counted with the people of Cuba who are seeking an end to a brutal 62 year reign of communist oppression.”

“More than 60 years ago, my father fled Cuba and came to the United States seeking freedom and a better life for his family,” said Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez. “Like so many Cuban immigrant families, he put his roots down in South Florida, but would often speak of the plight of those who had suffered under the communist, tyrannical regime. Sadly, nothing has changed over the course of six decades and, in fact, has only gotten worse. Today, the people of Cuba need our support more than ever. I speak for all Cuban Americans when I say we have no stronger advocate and no stronger supporter than Governor DeSantis. He is doing everything he can to support the Cuban people, but we need the President to step up and help the Cuban people using the resources that the Federal Government has to offer.”

Yesterday, FCC Commissioner Brendan Car issued a statement supporting Governor DeSantis’ call to deliver internet access to the Cuban people. Find his statement HERE. Today, Congresswoman Salazar called for the President to act immediately and decisively on this matter.