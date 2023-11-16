Glenda Gail Shirah Jones Obit

Glenda Gail Shirah Jones, 77 of Chipley, Florida went home to be with the Lord on November 14, 2023, at Southeast Health in Dothan, Alabama surrounded by her loving family.

Glenda was born on October 11, 1946, in Slocomb, Alabama to Joseph R. Shirah and Carrie Jones. Glenda had been a lifelong resident of the Florida Panhandle and was of the Holiness faith. Most of all she loved the Lord and her family and will be missed.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Joseph and Carrie Shirah; husband: Robert Gene Jones; brothers: Joseph “Joe” Shirah, BC Jones; sisters: Louverne Miles, Josie Jordan.

She is survived by her daughter: Sandra Weeks (Johnny) of Chipley, FL; sons: George Allen Watkins of Chipley, FL, Richard Watkins (Cindy) of Chipley, FL, Randall Jones (Natalie) of Chipley, FL; sister: Mary Griffin of Wewahitchka, FL, Rosie Alexander of Chipley, FL; sister in law: Mary Lou Shirah of Chipley, FL; grandchildren: Allen, Janie (Jesse), Donald (Hope), Kim, Nathan, Madison, Brenda, Joey (Victoria), Terry (Alisha), Johnny(Cassie), Michael; 22 great grandchildren.

Funeral service will be held 11 AM Friday, November 17, 2023, at Obert Funeral Home Chapel (731 Kirkland Road Chipley, FL) with Pastor Shane Obert officiating. Interment will follow in Wachob Cemetery in Chipley, Florida. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

The family will receive friends for visitation 10-11 AM at Obert Funeral Home Chapel in Chipley, Florida.