Giles obit

Jeanne Marie Joseph Giles, age 57, of Chipley, Florida went home to be Lord on Friday, May 21, 2021 at her home.

Jeanne was born on April 10, 1964 in Opelousas, Louisiana, and she will be fondly remembered and sorely missed. Jeanne was predeceased by her parents, Leo Paul Joseph and Joyce Mae Savoy- Joseph.

She was a member of All Things New Worship Center, Inc., with Pastor Barbara Lee.

Jeanne is survived by her husband, Darryl Giles of Chipley, Florida; three sons: James Joseph (Charlene) of Freeport, Texas, Dale Anthony Joseph (Joline) of Galveston, Texas and Jeremy Joseph, Sr. (Tawana) of Opelousas, Louisiana; a stepdaughter: Kayla Giles of Chipley, Florida; nineteen grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren; mother-in-law: Jane Giles of Chipley, Florida; she is also survived by her five sisters: Shirlene Joseph, Pastor Sarah Joseph, Sheila J. Richard (Joseph), Joy Joseph (Brent), Rachel S. Guilbeau (Travis) all of Opelousas, Louisiana; and a brother: Willie J. Joseph, Sr. of Opelousas, Louisiana; brothers-in-law: Roderick Giles, Tim McCarty, Julian Williams (Kela) all of Chipley, Florida; and host of nieces and nephews, aunt and uncles who she will forever love and forever remember.

A celebration of life will begin at 12 noon, Friday, May 28, 2021 in the M. Sue and Rodney D. Pittman Memorial Chapel, 5441 Cooper Street, Graceville, with Pastor Barbara Lee officiating, under the directions of Christian Memorial Chapel of Graceville.