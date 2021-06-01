Gilbert obit

Peggy Diane Gilbert, age 64, of Chipley, went home to be with the Lord on May 31, 2021 at her residence.

Peggy was born on March 11, 1957 in Panama City, Florida, to Wayne F. Wilkes Sr. and Willie Mae (Parker) Wilkes.

A resident of Washington County since 1990, she worked as a secretary for Roulhac Middle School. Peggy was strong in her Christian faith and was a member of Oakie Ridge Baptist Church in Chipley, Florida.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Wayne and Willie Mae Wilkes Sr.

She is survived by her husband: Richard Alec Gilbert of Chipley, Florida; son: Tanner Gilbert of Alford, Florida; daughter: Kacy Frimmel and husband Jimmy of Tallahassee, Florida; brother: Wayne Wilkes Jr. and wife Pam of Panama City, Florida; sister: Debbie Christmas and husband Chris of Panama City, Florida; grandchild: Lily Frimmel.

A memorial service will be held in her honor 11AM Thursday, June 3, 2021 at Oakie Ridge Baptist Church in Chipley, Florida, with Rev. Russell Carlisle officiating, and Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida, directing.

The family will receive friends for visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. Masks are optional. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Florida Baptist Convention Disaster Relief at flbaptist.org.