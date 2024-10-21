Geraldine Maxine Miles Spivey Obit

Geraldine Maxine Miles Spivey was born on October 17th 1932 to Hurtis Henry and Martha Sowell Miles. She was welcomed home by her loving and devoted sister, Jimmie Lois Miles.

Geraldine and her family attended New Hope Assembly in Graceville, FL and Springhill Methodist out of Cottondale, FL before making Friendship Assembly in Chipley their home church. Friendship Assembly later became First Assembly of God and then the present name of Grace Assembly @ Chipley. She has always been willing and faithful servant since being saved in June, 1947 at the age of 15, under the ministry of Bro. Bud Bullington.

Geraldine attended Union School in the Galilee Community from Grade 1 through 8 then transferred to Graceville High School where she graduated in 1950 at age 18.

At the age of 19 she met her future husband Joseph C. “Jr.” Spivey when he began attending Friendship Assembly. They soon began dating and married on November 23rd, 1952 when she was 20. They were married by Rev. J.B. Davis at the First Assembly of God Parsonage in Panama City, FL. They has been married 66 years when the love of her life, Jr., passed away on December 1st, 2018.

The Lord blessed them with a daughter, Maxine Spivey on February 9th, 1954 and then a son, Joseph C. “J.C.” Spivey II on November 23, 1957, his dad’s 30th birthday and their 5th wedding anniversary.

Geraldine passed from this life on October 18th, 2024 at home. She was 92 years old.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister and husband. She is survived by her daughter, Maxine Weber (George), son, J.C. Spivey II (Peggy); two grandchildren, Justin Spivey (Amanda), Ashley White (Daryl); three great grandchildren, Jacob (Kira), Liam, and Willow Spivey; and one great great grandchild, Jack Spivey.

Funeral Services will be Monday, October 21, 2024 at Grace Assembly @ Chipley with Reverend Dallas Pettis officiating. Visitation will begin at 1:00 P.M. with Funeral Services to follow at 2:00 P.M. Interment will follow at Glenwood Cemetery.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Emerald Coast Hospice for all of their love and compassion during this difficult time.

Brown Funeral Home & Blue Lake Crematory of Chipley, FL is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may sign the online register at www.brownfh.net