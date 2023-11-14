Gerald Wayne Palmer Obit

Gerald Wayne Palmer, 83, passed away on November 12,2023 at Washington Rehab and Nursing Center in Chipley, Florida.

He was born on December 12, 1939, in Mathiston, MS. He served four years in the United States Air Force. He was retired from the US Post Office. He was a member and a deacon at Shiloh Baptist Church in Chipley, FL.

He is survived by his wife: Peggy Chance Palmer of Chipley, FL; two sisters: Joyce Whitaker of Jackson, MS, Carolyn Bednar of Drew, MS; three grandchildren: Casey Ruth (Samara) of Birmingham, AL; Miranda Ruth (Tommy Beldin) of Gulf Breeze, FL; Lilah Ruth of Pensacola, FL; four great grandchildren: Parker and Michael Ruth, Cecelia and Alexander Beldin; numerous nieces and nephews.

Predeceased by daughter: Pamela Palmer Ruth; parents: George and Margie Palmer; five brothers: Travis, George Jr, Wesley, Rudolph, Alfred Palmer; two sisters: Maddie Edwards and Janice Estes.

Funeral Service will be held at 11 AM Thursday, November 16, 2023, at Shiloh Baptist Church. Visitation is at 10 AM at the church. Burial to follow at the church cemetery. Deacons of Shiloh Baptist Church will serve as pallbearers. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.