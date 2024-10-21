Gerald “Jerry” Ralph Gates Obit

Gerald “Jerry” Ralph Gates, known to many as Jerry, passed away peacefully on October 17, 2024, surrounded by his family. Born on July 7, 1941, Jerry dedicated his life to serving his community and loving his family. He is survived by his beloved wife of 57 years, Bettye Gates, and his three sons, Chuck Patten (Kristine), Kevin (Deborah), and Brian Gates (Deborah). Jerry is also survived by his grand children: Brent Patten, Brooke Patten, Charles Patten, Conrad Patten and Faith Gates. He is survived by one great granddaughter Ella Patten.

Jerry began his law enforcement career as a Washington County Deputy from 1965 to 1968, after which he joined the Florida Highway Patrol, where he served with honor for 30 years. His commitment to duty extended beyond everyday patrols—Jerry was part of the FHP riot squad in the 1970s and furthered his law enforcement training by attending the FBI Academy in Quantico.

Outside of his career, Jerry was a loving father and husband who cherished spending time with his family. He often took them on vacations out west, hoping to instill in his children an appreciation for the beauty and vastness of the country he loved so much.

Jerry’s dedication, love, and service will be remembered by all who knew him. Funeral services will be held at First Baptist Church of Chipley, FL, on Wednesday, October 23, 2024, at 2:00 PM CT, with a viewing at 1:00 PM the same day.

Brown Funeral Home & Blue Lake Crematory of Chipley, FL is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may sign the online register at www.brownfh.net