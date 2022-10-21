George Walton Nelson Obit

George Walton Nelson, 85 of Bonifay, Florida passed from this life on October 19, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family.

George was born on May 6, 1937, in Caryvillle, Florida to William Harley and Clara Estell (Snead) Nelson. He was a lifelong resident of the Florida Panhandle and was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Bonifay, Florida. George served in the United States National Guard and was a Livestock Inspector for the Department of Agriculture for 30+ years. After retiring George pursued his lifelong career of catching cows. It seemed George had a love and talent for catching cattle that didn’t want to be caught. This beloved career dubbed him “The White Shirt Cowboy”.

He is preceded in death by his parents: William Harley Nelson and Clara Estell (Snead) Nelson; sister: Estell Stewart.

He is survived by his eternal companion and loving wife: Gloria Ann (Leitner) Nelson of Bonifay, FL; daughters: Kathleen Verenes of Bonifay, FL; Sharon Thompson (Greg) of Freeport, FL; brother: William Franklin Nelson of Sneads, FL; grandchildren: Jacob Newton Smith (Sandra), Erin Renee York (Michael), Brandon Lee Morrell (Amber), Bryant William Morrell, Kinslee Nycole Morrell; eight great grandchildren.

Funeral service will be held 11 AM Saturday, October 22, 2022, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Bonifay, Florida with Bishop Bobby Bowen and Jacob Smith officiating. Interment will follow in Bethel Baptist Church cemetery in Bonifay, FL. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.