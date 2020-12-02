Garner obit

John Wayne Garner, age 50 of Chipley, Florida passed from this life on November 25, 2020.

John was born on September 30, 1970 to Willie Garner and Dorothy Spalding. He was a lifelong resident of the panhandle, was of the Baptist faith, and worked as an operator at VOLT Power in Panama City, Florida. John never met a stranger, and he was known for being a great cook and grill master; he was also the very best at boiling peanuts. He loved being in the outdoors on his side-by-side: hunting and fishing; but most importantly, spending quality time with friends and family, especially his beloved grandson “Boo” who was his most favorite person.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Willie and Dorothy Garner; brother: Roy Gillespie.

He is survived by his wife: Georgeann Garner of Chipley, FL; daughters: Morgan Stephens of Fort Bragg, NC, Marileigh Lewis of Chipley, FL; sons: Zach Holloway of Cairo, GA, Davin Lewis of Chipley, FL; brothers: Bill Gillespie (Dianne) of Port St. Joe, FL, Michael Gillespie of Ohio, James Garner (Tonia) of Chipley, FL; sister: Donna Sewell (Rodney) of Chipley, FL; grandchild: “Boo” Bentley James Stephens; numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorialization will be by cremation with Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida in charge of arrangements.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11AM on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at Shiloh Baptist Church with Bro. Tim Steele officiating. There will be a receiving of friends one-hour prior to the service at the church.

In lieu of flowers, monetary donations may be made to Obert Funeral Home to help offset final arrangement expenses.