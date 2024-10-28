Garden Clubs District Meeting

LOCAL GARDEN CLUBS ATTEND DISTRICT MEETING

On Wednesday, October 23, the 2024 Florida Federation of Garden Clubs Inc. Fall District II meeting was held in Panama City Beach at Hyatt Place. The meeting was sponsored by Gulf Beach Garden Club and over seventy garden club members from Chipley, Panama City Beach, Lynn Haven, Panama City, Port St. Joe, Sneads and Wausau were in attendance.

The theme for the day was “Sharing the Sea in PCB.” The program was presented by the Gulf World Marine Institute and Panama City Beach Turtle Watch. Information was shared on turtle rescues and releases, proper beach lighting during nesting season, and the histories of both organizations. PCB Turtle Watch was actually alerted to a turtle in distress during the meeting.

In other business, club presidents reported on club activities and shared new ideas with the group. Both Chipley Garden Club and Port St. Joe Garden Club were recognized for FFGC awards received at the Spring Convention. Sarah Darden of the Port St. Joe Garden Club was elected Director for 2025-27.

Florida Federation of Garden Clubs, Inc. is an all-volunteer organization with over 10,000 members. Club members range from budding gardeners to veterans with many decades of experience. They are all dedicated to gardening, sharing knowledge with youth, horticulture, serving local communities, concern for our environment, and community beautification.

If you’re interested and would like more information, please contact Gweneth Collins, President of Chipley Garden Club, at 850-260-4049. Chipley Garden Club meets the first Wednesday of each month at 10:30AM. A program on “Native Trees of Our Area” will be presented by Tyger Adams of the Florida Forestry Service in November. The meeting will be held at the First Presbyterian Church of Chipley. We welcome visitors and new members at any time.