Chipley Garden Club held its monthly meeting on February 2, 2022 at St. Matthews Episcopal Church. The meeting was hosted by Vickie Patterson. At the meeting, the club awarded Kirby Holt of Blossoms with an Honorary Club Membership. Throughout the years, Kirby has been very supportive of, not only Chipley Garden Club, but many of the local garden clubs in the area. Following the presentation by Club President Gail Exum, Kirby shared a short program on “ikebanish” floral designs – bare branches, a little greenery and just a few flowers – reflections of nature. He also recalled a few trendy design components such as spray painting fresh foliage. Kirby ended by reminding club members of the importance of “giving back” to our community, friends, and families. The club is much honored to welcome its newest member!

In other business, Community Outreach Committee Chair Pam Morzos presented suggestions for the upcoming year. Vice President Ri McGlamery reported on the progress on the Butterfly Garden at Falling Waters State Park and the 2022 Arbor Day activities. Youth Chair Linda Pigott updated the club on the Youth Fair projects schedule for Kate Smith Elementary. She stated, “February is always our busiest time with the children and this February will be no different. We will be assisting the children with dish gardens, live and dried floral designs and terrariums. All of their designs will be entered into the Washington County 4-H Youth Fair.”

As always, Chipley Garden Club welcomes guests and new members at any meeting. The next meeting with be March 2nd. If you have questions or would like additional information about the club or its activities, please contact President Gail Exum at 850-415-0895.