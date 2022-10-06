Garden Club October 5, 2022 Meeting

FALL INTO GARDEN CLUB

Beautiful Fall weather prevailed as the Chipley Garden Club held its monthly meeting on Wednesday, October 5th at the home of Dorothy & Chelle Odom. In addition to regular members, Heather Lopez and Santa Claus represented the Chipley Christmas Festival. They updated the group on Chipley Christmas Festival plans. In support of this community-wide holiday event, the club made a donation of $200 and agreed to do Glitter Pines Cones at the festival.

Following the regular business portion of the meeting, reports were given on several projects. Gweneth Collins, Scarecrow Fest Chair, reported we had 15 entries in the scarecrow contest and the weather was beautiful. Club Secretary Dania Barnes reported the quilt raffle did very well as a fund-raiser. Club President Gail Exum shared a thank you note from Kate Smith Elementary for our donation. Over 40 pounds of peanut butter were collected in support of UF/IFA Peanut Butter Project. Plans also were made to attend FFGC District II Fall State Officers meeting in Sneads and a field trip to Dothan Area Botanical Gardens was planned.

Dorothy Odom gave a very informative presentation on Magnolia Lane – the highway leading to Falling Waters State Park. When they were planted over 60 years ago, the magnolias used to line the road on both sides, all the way to State Park Road. Since then, some of the trees have been destroyed or damaged. The club discussed incorporating magnolia replacement into its January Arbor Day/Memorial Tree project.

Wildflower Chair Glenda Wilson presented the Wildflower of the Month – Bidens Alba – which is blooming in profusion throughout the county. The small, bushy plant covered with tiny, white daisy-like flowers is the #3 Wildflower in Florida. The native plant is beneficial to many types of pollinators, it is edible, and has many health benefits.

If you would like to learn about Chipley Garden Club’s projects or would like to attend a meeting, please contact Club President Gail Exum at 850-638-0950. The next meeting will be held on Wednesday, November 2nd at the First United Methodist Church. Happy Fall, Ya’ll!