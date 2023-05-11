Garden Club Meets In Chipley

FLORIDA FEDERATION OF GARDEN CLUBS, INC. HOLDS DISTRICT II SPRING MEETING IN CHIPLEY

On Wednesday, May 10th the Florida Federation of Garden Clubs, Inc. District II Spring Meeting was held at the Washington County Agriculture Center in Chipley. The event was jointly hosted by Chipley and Wausau Garden Clubs. District Director Sue Meyer (Port St. Joe Garden Club) presided over the meeting with almost 70 garden club members from the following clubs in attendance: Chipley, Gulf Beach, Lynn Haven, Panama City, Sneads Carlisle Rose, and Wausau.

With over 230 clubs, FFGC is one of the largest all-volunteer organizations in Florida. As a charter member of National Garden Clubs, FFGC and its garden clubs promote the love of gardening, floral and landscape design, and civic and environmental responsibility by providing education, resources and networking opportunities for our members, youth and the community.

The group began the day with a delicious breakfast buffet prepared by Wausau Garden Club under the direction of Club President Cindy Simonson. Members browsed through the silent auction items and District Baskets before being called to order. Following the business portion of the meeting and Club Presidents’ reports, a video presentation entitled Agribusiness and Agritourism was shown. The video was created at the request of Chipley Garden Club by Paul Goulding and his students in the Digital Video Technology Class at Florida Panhandle Technical College.

Luncheon for the day was a Victorian-themed English Tea with all the trimmings provided by Chipley Garden Club. Following luncheon, Director Meyer presented Awards from the FFGC Spring 2023 Convention. Port St. Joe President Lisa Hair accepted awards for Garden Club Yearbook, Community Gardens, Park/City Planting, Community Service and Garden Library. She was received a grant for $240. Chipley President Gail Exum accepted an award for Publications ( Wildflowers of Washington County: A Collection of Pressed Wildflowers by Members of Chipley Garden Club ). Incoming Chipley President Gweneth Collins received an individual award for Digital Photography of a Wildflower. Chipley Wildflower Chair Glenda Wilson received a grant for $475. Winding up Awards, Director Meyers presented an FFGC Past District Director Pin to outgoing Director Sue Schmitz.

We send out special thank yous to: Chipley High School ROTC for presenting the colors and assisting with set-up; the local Boy Scouts for breakdown; UF/IFAS for use of their facilities; Kirby Holt’s Blossoms; and Paul Goulding’s FPTC students for the video presentation and photography during the meeting. Thank you for supporting your local garden clubs!

Interested in join a garden club, please contact Chipley Garden Club President Gweneth Collins at 850-260-4049.

Breakfast – Garden Clubbers enjoy breakfast prior to meeting

D2 Mtg – Shot of the group

Incoming Chipley Club President Gweneth Collins, Port St. Joe Club President Lisa Hair, FFGC District II Director Sue Meyer, Outgoing Chipley Club President Gail Exum, and Chipley Wildflower Chair Glenda Wilson – Awards from FFGC Spring Convention

Chipley Wildflower Chair Glenda Wilson receives grant for improvements on the Butterfly Garden at Falling Waters State Park

English Tea Servers – Chipley Club Members Dania Barnes, Haley Pendleton, Pamela & Rebecca Ferguson

Tea Table ready to go!