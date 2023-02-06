Garden Club February Meeting

FEBRUARY WITH THE GARDEN CLUB

Chipley Garden Club members Lorraine Register and Lillian Pittman hosted the regular monthly meeting on Wednesday, February 1st at 10:30AM. The meeting was called to order by Club President Gail Exum. Gail announced that Wausau Garden Club will be joining us in May for the District II Spring FFGC Meeting which our club will be hosting in Chipley. She also appointed a Nominating Committee for the officers’ slate for 2023-2025. Lorraine shared her love of houseplants and provided each member with rooted Pothos cuttings to take home.

Butterfly Gardening/Arbor Day Chair Glenda Wilson reported on our Florida Arbor Day planting of a memorial tree (Southern Oak) honoring Ri McGlamery at Falling Waters State Park. She also reported new plants and wildflower seeds have been added to the Joyce Carter Memorial Butterfly Garden and that new signage is in the works. Members volunteered to maintain a watering schedule for the tree and the butterfly garden. Glenda reminded us to not mow down those dandelions as they are one of the first pollen providers to bloom each year!

Youth Chair Linda Pigott reported the club will be at Kate Smith Elementary School several days during February making dish gardens, dried floral designs and live floral designs with the children. The club will also be judging at the Washington County 4-H Youth Fair.

The program was presented by Carrie Maphis from Maphis Nursery. She shared information about the gardening/landscaping services available, discussed handling the recent deep freeze, fertilization, pruning, natural gardening, new fruit trees, and pollinators. She also provided several informational handouts to the group.

The next meeting of Chipley Garden Club will be Wednesday, March 1 at Piney Grove Freewill Baptist Church. We welcome visitors at any time. If you would like to learn more about club activities, please contact President Gail Exum at 850-638-0950.