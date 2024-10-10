Garden Club Celebrates October

Chipley Garden Club met Wednesday, October 2, 2024 at the Washington County Ag Center East Classroom at 10:30AM. To kick off the meeting, Carrie Maphis of Maphis Tree Farm & Nursery presented a very informative program on “The Secrets of Raised Bed Gardening.”

After the program, the business portion of the meeting was conducted by Club President Gweneth Collins. Guests were welcomed and several announcements were made: Chipley Garden Club was featured in The Florida Gardener Fall Issue in an article entitled “The Secret to Chipley’s Success”, the Downtown Chipley Fall Decorating Contest had been extended through October – winners would be announced at the November 6th club meeting, and our scarecrow collection is on display around downtown and the Farmers Market.

Committee reports were given. Youth Chair Linda Pigott reported 236 potted plants were delivered to 2nd and 3rd graders at Kate Smith Elementary school to be entered in the 2025 Washington County Youth Fair. Yard of the Month Chair Dorothy Odom announced that October’s winner was Teresa Ellis at 1324 Old Bonifay (North Boulevard) Highway. Community Outreach Chair Debbie Mitchell reported clothing and $250 were presented to KMS in September.

Blue Star Marker Co-Chairs Stacy and Mike Hansen reported they are decorating, not only Chipley’s marker, but also Bonifay and Cottondale, for all patriotic holidays. The club discussed refurbishing the Chipley marker in the near future. Possible funding avenues will be researched.

Wildflower Chair Glenda Wilson presented the wildflower Partridge Pea aka Chamaecrista fasciculata. The plant is native pollinator, provides food for birds, insects and wildlife, and also has several Native American medical uses, but it can become invasive. The Sundial Garden is looking very nice thanks to Cheryl McCall and Juliet Sauls’ hard work. The zinnias are lovely!

Final plans were made to attend the FFGC District II meeting in Panama City Beach, Kirby’s “Christmas Show in Chipley, and the WCOC 4th Annual Women’s Event. Club members will be participating in the Chipley Christmas Fest making Glitter Pinecones. Club members also participated in Fresh Fest, the Library’s Tiny Art Show & Auction, and UF/IFAS’s Fruiting Trees & Bushes training.

All in all, October has been pretty busy! The club welcomes guests and new members at anytime. The next meeting will be Wednesday, November 6th at 10:30AM at the First Presbyterian Church in Chipley. If you have questions or need information on any of our activities, please contact Club President Gweneth Collins at 850-260-4049. Happy Gardening!